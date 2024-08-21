Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fabrinet (FN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) reported $753.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $1.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $734.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25, the EPS surprise was +7.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fabrinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Optical communications

    : $596.38 million compared to the $596.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Lasers, sensors and other

    : $156.89 million versus $141.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

  • Revenues- Optical communications- Datacom

    : $314.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $320.40 million.

  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Others

    : $38.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.25 million.

  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Automotive

    : $86.02 million versus $74.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Industrial laser

    : $32.14 million versus $30.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Optical communications- Telecom

    : $281.71 million versus $275.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fabrinet here>>>

Shares of Fabrinet have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fabrinet (FN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise