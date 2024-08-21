Back to top

Coty (COTY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -175.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas

    : $583 million compared to the $580.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific

    : $182.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA

    : $598.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $597.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

  • Net Revenues- Prestige

    : $802.80 million versus $809.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

  • Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty

    : $560.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $566.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty

    : $20.20 million compared to the $25.73 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige

    : $87.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.33 million.

  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate

    : -$25.30 million compared to the -$72.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Coty have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

