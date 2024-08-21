Back to top

Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) reported $559.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563.37 million, representing a surprise of -0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jack Henry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core

    : $172.04 million versus $177.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

  • Revenues- Payments

    : $212.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $206.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

  • Revenues- Complementary

    : $155.15 million versus $158.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

  • Revenues- Corporate & Other

    : $20.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

  • Revenues- Processing

    : $243.17 million versus $231.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

  • Revenues- Services and Support

    : $316.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $328.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
Shares of Jack Henry have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

