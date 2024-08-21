We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Samsara Inc. (IOT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) standing at $40.72, reflecting a +0.94% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.34%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $289.35 million, indicating a 31.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +85.71% and +29.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Samsara Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Samsara Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Samsara Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 302.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.68, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.