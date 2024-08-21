Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 21, 2024

  • Eli Lilly and Co.’s ((LLY - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.1% after a study found that its weight-loss drug tirzepatide to reduce long-term risks of developing Type 2 diabetes by 94% in pre-diabetic adults.
  • Shares of The Boeing Co. ((BA - Free Report) ) tumbled 4.2% following the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's airworthiness directive for the planemaker's 787 Dreamliner.
  • Shares of Amer Sports Inc. ((AS - Free Report) ) soared 10.4% after posting second quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.
  • Medtronic plc’s ((MDT - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.7% after reporting first quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

