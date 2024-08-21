Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

L'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY - Free Report) is an industrial gases company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is a logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is a homebuilder company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Liquide (AIQUY) - free report >>

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Published in

home-builder