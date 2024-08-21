Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported $2.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 24.8%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $2.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +5.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer

    : $316.60 million versus $268.67 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

  • Revenue- Communications

    : $266.60 million compared to the $246.68 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Automotive

    : $670.30 million compared to the $682.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Industrial

    : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Analog Devices here>>>

Shares of Analog Devices have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise