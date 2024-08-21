DuPont (DD) Adds Accessories to Simplify ArmorWall Installations

DuPont de Nemours Inc. ( DD Quick Quote DD - Free Report) has announced the addition of two new accessories to its commercial construction portfolio, DuraGard WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape and LiquidArmor FJ Flashing and Joint Compound. The latest additions are intended to ensure air and water barrier continuity while integrating smoothly with the DuPont ArmorWall System, a high-performance five-in-one exterior wall assembly. These new accessories, with their ability to be placed at low temperatures, provide 270 days of UV exposure. The accessories can also be applied quickly and easily, assist installers to maximize productivity and decrease time and labor on the job site for all types of commercial buildings. DuraGard WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape is a primerless window and door rough opening flashing tape that contributes to the integrity of air and water-resistant barrier assemblies. DuraGard WD, by sealing and shielding susceptible areas around openings, can increase the durability and energy efficiency of many commercial structures. It has an easy-to-remove, moisture-resistant split-release liner that is available in nine, 10 and 12-inch widths for optimal use with ArmorWall Plus panel sizes. This allows installers to precisely align the high-performance tape on outside surfaces. LiquidArmor FJ Flashing and Joint Compound, the most recent addition to DuPont's LiquidArmor family of fluid-applied flashing solutions, is a single-component, high-solids STPE formulation with little shrinkage during curing and only one application. It is designed to flow freely while resisting sagging, allowing for quick and efficient application. It can also be readily tooled to the desired thickness. LiquidArmor FJ is intended to be applied to panel edges, seams and fastener heads to complete the ArmorWall System's air and water-resistant barrier continuity. The DuPont ArmorWall System is one of the best-performing and most innovative external wall system solutions available. It combines five traditional building enclosure elements, which are structural sheathing for direct cladding attachment, fire resistance, a continuous air barrier, a water-resistant barrier and vapor control, along with a high-performance, low-global-warming-potential continuous insulation layer fused to the sheathing, into a single panel system. DuraGard WD and LiquidArmor FJ aim to simplify and streamline the ArmorWall System installation process by increasing jobsite flexibility and productivity while also improving the system's long-term performance. Shares of DuPont have gained 7.2% over the past year against its industry’s 6.5% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DuPont, on its second-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for the year, raising projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The company now anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be $12.45 billion, operating EBITDA to be $3.085 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.75, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance ranges.
For the third quarter, DuPont expects a return to year-over-year organic sales growth, led by the Electronics & Industrial segment. Sales and earnings growth in the Water & Protection segment are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts net sales of $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of $815 million and adjusted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter.
DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have gained 154.7% in the past year. Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
DuPont (DD) Adds Accessories to Simplify ArmorWall Installations
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD - Free Report) has announced the addition of two new accessories to its commercial construction portfolio, DuraGard WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape and LiquidArmor FJ Flashing and Joint Compound. The latest additions are intended to ensure air and water barrier continuity while integrating smoothly with the DuPont ArmorWall System, a high-performance five-in-one exterior wall assembly.
These new accessories, with their ability to be placed at low temperatures, provide 270 days of UV exposure. The accessories can also be applied quickly and easily, assist installers to maximize productivity and decrease time and labor on the job site for all types of commercial buildings.
DuraGard WD Self-Adhered Flashing Tape is a primerless window and door rough opening flashing tape that contributes to the integrity of air and water-resistant barrier assemblies. DuraGard WD, by sealing and shielding susceptible areas around openings, can increase the durability and energy efficiency of many commercial structures. It has an easy-to-remove, moisture-resistant split-release liner that is available in nine, 10 and 12-inch widths for optimal use with ArmorWall Plus panel sizes. This allows installers to precisely align the high-performance tape on outside surfaces.
LiquidArmor FJ Flashing and Joint Compound, the most recent addition to DuPont's LiquidArmor family of fluid-applied flashing solutions, is a single-component, high-solids STPE formulation with little shrinkage during curing and only one application. It is designed to flow freely while resisting sagging, allowing for quick and efficient application. It can also be readily tooled to the desired thickness. LiquidArmor FJ is intended to be applied to panel edges, seams and fastener heads to complete the ArmorWall System's air and water-resistant barrier continuity.
The DuPont ArmorWall System is one of the best-performing and most innovative external wall system solutions available. It combines five traditional building enclosure elements, which are structural sheathing for direct cladding attachment, fire resistance, a continuous air barrier, a water-resistant barrier and vapor control, along with a high-performance, low-global-warming-potential continuous insulation layer fused to the sheathing, into a single panel system.
DuraGard WD and LiquidArmor FJ aim to simplify and streamline the ArmorWall System installation process by increasing jobsite flexibility and productivity while also improving the system's long-term performance.
Shares of DuPont have gained 7.2% over the past year against its industry’s 6.5% decline.
DuPont, on its second-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for the year, raising projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The company now anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be $12.45 billion, operating EBITDA to be $3.085 billion and adjusted EPS to be $3.75, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance ranges.
For the third quarter, DuPont expects a return to year-over-year organic sales growth, led by the Electronics & Industrial segment. Sales and earnings growth in the Water & Protection segment are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter. The company forecasts net sales of $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of $815 million and adjusted EPS of $1.03 for the third quarter.
DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
