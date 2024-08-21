Back to top

Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $3.43 for the same period compares to $2.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was +4.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synopsys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance and service

    : $280.07 million compared to the $303.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Total products revenue

    : $1.25 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

  • Revenue by segment- Design IP

    : $463.10 million versus $392.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.2% change.

  • Revenue by segment- Design Automation

    : $1.06 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

  • Revenue- Upfront products

    : $442.53 million compared to the $299.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Time-based products

    : $803.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $897.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Synopsys here>>>

Shares of Synopsys have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

