Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Snowflake (SNOW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) reported revenue of $868.82 million, up 28.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $849.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snowflake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligations

    : $5.20 billion versus $4.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million

    : 510 compared to the 512 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Product revenue

    : $829.25 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $806.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.5%.

  • Revenue- Professional services and other revenue

    : $39.57 million versus $39.41 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.

  • GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss)

    : -$12.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$13.13 million.

  • GAAP Product gross profit

    : $593.67 million compared to the $569.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Snowflake here>>>

Shares of Snowflake have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise