Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) ending at $29.75, denoting a +1.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.57%.
The operator of digital commerce platform's shares have seen a decrease of 0.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 28, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.45, signifying a 34.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $599.5 million, up 34.47% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.11% downward. Right now, Affirm Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.