Compared to Estimates, Nordson (NDSN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $661.6 million, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.41, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655.23 million, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions

    : $370.56 million versus $366.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions

    : $124.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

  • Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions

    : $166.74 million compared to the $172.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions

    : $22.95 million compared to the $19.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions

    : $48.37 million compared to the $50.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions

    : $118.11 million compared to the $118.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate

    : -$22.37 million compared to the -$18.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Nordson have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

