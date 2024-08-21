Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Urban Outfitters (
URBN Quick Quote URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.24, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of +1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People: 205 compared to the 210 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 263 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie: 239 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 241. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 3.1% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -9.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -8.5%. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters: $316.72 million versus $316.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie: $569.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $569.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Net sales by brand- Free People: $365.13 million compared to the $335.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $90.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.6%. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $10.32 million versus $9.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Net sales- Retail operations: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Net sales- Wholesale operations: $64.81 million versus $58.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People: 205 compared to the 210 average estimate based on four analysts.
Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 263 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261.
Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie: 239 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 241.
Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 3.1% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -9.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -8.5%.
Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters: $316.72 million versus $316.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
Net sales by brand- Anthropologie: $569.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $569.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
Net sales by brand- Free People: $365.13 million compared to the $335.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $90.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.6%.
Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $10.32 million versus $9.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
Net sales- Retail operations: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
Net sales- Wholesale operations: $64.81 million versus $58.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.