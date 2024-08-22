Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW - Free Report) is an energy and emissions control company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) is a lawn and garden products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) is a Coca-Cola bottling company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

