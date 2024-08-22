Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 22, 2024

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.’s ((KEYS - Free Report) ) shares jumped 13.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.
  • Shares of Target Corp. ((TGT - Free Report) ) climbed 11.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16.
  • Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. ((TJX - Free Report) ) surged 6.1% after posting second quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92.
  • Macy's Inc.’s ((M - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 12.9% after the company posted second quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $4,937 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,086.40 million.

