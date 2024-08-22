We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Heico (HEI) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, indicating an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $986.55 million, representing an increase of 36.5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Heico metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' will reach $364.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' to reach $637.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +57.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' of $138.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $89.17 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' should arrive at $88.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Heico shares have recorded returns of +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HEI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.