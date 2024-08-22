Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Weibo (WB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) reported revenue of $437.87 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.11 million, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weibo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily active users (DAUs)

    : 256 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 259.31 million.

  • Monthly active users (MAUs)

    : 583 million versus 597.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net revenues- Value-added service

    : $62.60 million compared to the $56.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

  • Net revenues- Advertising and marketing

    : $375.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $378.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
Shares of Weibo have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

