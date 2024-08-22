Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Peloton (PTON) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported revenue of $643.6 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $626.19 million, representing a surprise of +2.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions

    : 2,981 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,974.

  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn

    : 1.9% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenues- Subscription

    : $431.40 million compared to the $434.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Connected Fitness Products

    : $212.10 million versus $193.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

  • Gross profit- Subscription

    : $294.40 million compared to the $291.61 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products

    : $17.60 million compared to the $8.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Peloton here>>>

Shares of Peloton have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise