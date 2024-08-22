Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) reported $480.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.8%. EPS of $2.84 for the same period compares to $2.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare division

    : $50.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations

    : -$13.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$14.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.

  • Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues

    : $102.07 million versus $98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

  • Revenues- Security division

    : $342.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $332 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for OSI here>>>

Shares of OSI have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise