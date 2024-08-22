We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Hits New 52-Week High
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 30.55% from its 52-week low price of $194.79/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
VO in Focus
The underlying CRSP US Mid Cap Index targets the inclusion of U.S. companies that fall between the top 70-85% of investable market capitalization. The fund has a double-digit allocation to industrials (20.64%), technology (13.70%), financials (12.97%) and consumer discretionary (12.09%). The product charges 4 bps in annual fees (see: all Mid Cap Blend ETFs).
Why the Move?
The mid-cap space of the U.S. market has been an area to watch lately, given market expectations of a certain interest rate cut in September and the broader rally in the economy. Additionally, recent improved economic data and strong corporate earnings have resulted in fading recessionary fears, which make mid-cap funds more appealing.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, VO has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) and a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 18.92 (per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.