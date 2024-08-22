Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Time to Buy Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock After Earnings

After exceeding top and bottom line expectations for its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday, the incredible rally in Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report)  stock could continue.

Soaring over +80% year to date, Toll Brothers stock has impressively outperformed the broader market and many of its home builder peers including KB Home (KBH - Free Report)  and Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report)  which have soared more than +50% respectively.

Toll Brothers Q3 Results

Delivering 2,814 homes at an average price of $968,000, Toll Brothers posted a quarterly record for Q3 sales at $2.72 billion compared to $2.68 billion in the comparative quarter. This also topped estimates of $2.69 billion by 1%.

Q3 EPS of $3.60 was down from earnings of $3.73 per share a year ago but exceeded expectations of $3.28 a share by 10%. Notably, Toll Brothers has surpassed earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports posting an average EPS surprise of 7.76%.

Revenue Guidance & Growth Trajectory

Toll Brothers now projects revenue between $10.4 billion- $10.5 billion for the full year or over $200 million of additional revenue compared to the midpoint of its previous guidance. This came in slightly short of Zacks estimates of $10.52 billion or 5% growth.

Based on Zacks estimates, Toll Brothers' top line is expected to increase another 4% in fiscal 2025 to $10.98 billion.

Furthermore, Toll Brothers' annual earnings are now expected to rise 14% in FY24 to $14.11 per share versus EPS of $12.36 last year. Fiscal 2025 EPS is expected to dip -1% but projections of $13.91 per share would still represent 109% growth over the last five years with earnings at $6.63 a share in 2021.

Valuation Comparison

Making Toll Brothers' favorable outlook more attractive is its valuation. Despite a monstrous YTD rally, Toll Brothers stock still trades at just 10X forward earnings and a steep discount to the S&P 500’’s 23.7X. This is also beneath its Zacks Building Products-Home Builders Industry average of 11.8X forward earnings with KB Home at 9.8X and Lennar at 12.6X.

Bottom Line

Following its Q3 report, Toll Brothers stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). After exceeding its quarterly expectations, earnings estimate revisions are likely to trend higher for this homebuilder which should extend the very impressive rally in TOL.


