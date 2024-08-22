We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Abbott (ABT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $112.10, indicating a +0.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.67%.
The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs's stock has climbed by 3.85% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.27% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Abbott to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.52 billion, up 3.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $41.73 billion, indicating changes of +4.95% and +4.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abbott. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Abbott boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Abbott has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.36, which means Abbott is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that ABT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.