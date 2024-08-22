Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cava (CAVA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $233.5 million, up 35.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +30.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cava performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End of period CAVA Restaurants

    : 341 versus 335 estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth

    : 14.4% compared to the 7.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

  • New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations

    : 18 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.

  • Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue

    : 6.9% compared to the 7.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- CAVA Restaurant

    : $231.38 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $219.76 million.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $2.11 million compared to the $2.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Restaurant-Level profit- Other

    : $1.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.74 million.

  • Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA

    : $61.27 million compared to the $57.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Cava have returned +32% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

