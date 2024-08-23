Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) is a McDonald's franchisee company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX - Free Report) is a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 132.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH - Free Report) is a life sciences and diagnostics company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>

BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) - free report >>

Published in

finance