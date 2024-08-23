Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Aug 23, 2024

  • Baidu Inc.’s ((BIDU - Free Report) ) shares tanked 4.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,669 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,736.62 million.
  • Shares of NetEase Inc. ((NTES - Free Report) ) plummeted 11.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2024 revenues of $3,507 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,650.11 million.
  • Shares of The Williams-Sonoma Inc. ((WSM - Free Report) ) tumbled 9.3% after reporting second quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1,788.31 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,815.23 million.
  • Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s ((AAP - Free Report) ) shares plunged 17.5% after posting second quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.

