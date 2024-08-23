LyondellBasell (LYB) to Acquire APK AG Recycling Technology

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( LYB Quick Quote LYB - Free Report) announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase full ownership of APK AG in Merseburg, Germany. The acquisition enables LYB to grow and update its Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business, owing to its technology. The transaction's closing is subject to customary closing conditions. LYB expects APK's solvent-based recycling technology to complement its existing mechanical and sophisticated recycling technologies. As a result, it has already invested in the company and worked collaboratively to bring the technology to scale. By acquiring APK, LYB protects the company's future after it entered into insolvency at the end of May 2024. APK's solvent-based recycling technology is a significant addition to LyondellBasell's current and future mechanical and advanced recycling activities. This is a key step toward LYB's aim of producing and marketing at least 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030. The recycling technology is an innovative solvent-based method for low-density polyethylene (LDPE). LYB intends to boost the recycling of hard-to-recycle flexible plastic waste products, which account for the vast bulk of mixed plastic waste generated by the consumer sector. The process separates the various polymers of difficult-to-recycle, flexible plastic waste materials, producing recycled materials with a high degree of purity suitable for new flexible packaging, including personal care items. The materials will be sold under the LYB Circulen portfolio. Shares of LyondellBasell have lost 0.9% over the past year compared with a 6.1% decline of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For the third quarter, LyondellBasell anticipates margins to gain from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations. With the ongoing summer driving season, oxyfuel margins are projected to stay higher than historical levels because of high octane premiums.
LYB intends to operate its assets in line with market demand in the third quarter, with average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets, 80% for European O&P assets and 75% for Intermediates & Derivatives. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
