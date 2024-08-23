We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Top-Ranked Nuveen Mutual Funds to Invest In
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2024. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Core Equity (TGIWX - Free Report) , Nuveen Large Cap Value (TRLWX - Free Report) and Nuveen Dividend Value (FFEIX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Nuveen Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets preferably in large-cap equity securities of issues, which according to the fund’s investment advisors, have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend income, or both. TGIWX advisors prefer to invest in companies that are attractively valued, and have the potential to appreciate faster than its peers and generate regular income in the form of dividend, stock buy-backs or both.
Nuveen Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.8%. As of the end of April 2024, TGIWX held 55 issues, with 7.5% of its assets invested in Microsoft.
Nuveen Large Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic and foreign companies as defined by the fund's benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Value Index. TRLWX advisors generally invest in companies that appear undervalued based on evaluation of their potential worth.
Nuveen Large Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. TRLWX has an expense ratio of 0.41%.
Nuveen Dividend Value fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equity and convertible securities to earn dividend income and long-term capital appreciation. FFEIX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of foreign issues.
Nuveen Dividend Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. David Chalupnik has been the fund manager of FFEIX since October 2015.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
