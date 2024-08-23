Exploring Analyst Estimates for Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Smucker (
SJM Quick Quote SJM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, indicating a decline of 1.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.13 billion, representing an increase of 18.2% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Smucker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' to reach $471.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' will reach $615.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should come in at $437.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' will reach $276.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' should arrive at $164.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170.10 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' of $97.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.30 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will likely reach $46.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' stands at $96.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.70 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>> Smucker shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
