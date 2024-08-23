We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating an increase of 32.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $958.66 million, representing an increase of 31% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CrowdStrike metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $910.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional services' to reach $49.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $654.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' should arrive at $3,780,872.00. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,930,000.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' will reach $19.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.79 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' will reach $727.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $550.38 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'GAAP subscription gross profit' to come in at $705.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $536.67 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'GAAP professional services gross profit' at $16.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.04 million.
