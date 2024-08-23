We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling The Cooper Companies (COO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $997.16 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CVI' stands at $673.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CSI' to come in at $324.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' at $195.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' will likely reach $129.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' should come in at $272.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' will reach $149.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' of $250.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, COO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>