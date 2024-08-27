Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) is the world's largest independent provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ambac (AMBC - Free Report) is a holding company which provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors globally, through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide (AIQUY - Free Report) core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

