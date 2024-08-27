We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Campbell (CPB) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 24%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Campbell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Meals and Beverages' at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Snacks' should arrive at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
Analysts expect 'Operating income- Meals and Beverages' to come in at $194.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $132 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Snacks' stands at $171.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $158 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Campbell have experienced a change of +8.7% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.