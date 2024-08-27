We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $562.37 million, increasing 9.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales change' should arrive at 2.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.9% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - End of period' to reach 523. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 482 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of new stores' will reach 6. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' should come in at 516. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 476.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ollie's Bargain Outlet here>>>
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OLLI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>