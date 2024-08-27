We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AstraZeneca (AZN) Denies Rumors About UK Facility Relocation
Per an article by Seeking Alpha (“SA”), AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) dismissed a media report that claimed it may shift its vaccine manufacturing site from the U.K. to the United States.
This reported denial comes in response to last week's article by the Financial Times (“FT”), which claimed that discussions between AstraZeneca and the U.K. government concerning state aid had hit an impasse. This report, which cited multiple unknown sources, claimed that chancellor Rachel Reeves was looking to reduce the amount of state support from around £90 million to £40 million.
FT claimed that the management was considering this relocation to avail more financial incentives in the United States. The FT report also claimed that the company was also considering moving its manufacturing operations to India.
Year to date, shares of AstraZeneca have increased 28.7% compared with the industry‘s 27.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The SA article claims that AstraZeneca remains ‘in constructive discussions with the U.K. government’ over the development of a vaccine facility in Speke, Liverpool. Management dismissed the rumor, stating that it does ‘not seem to be based on facts.’
Reuters also issued an article concerning this news and quoted an AstraZeneca spokesperson saying ‘there are no discussions in the US or India.’
AstraZeneca PLC Price
AstraZeneca PLC price | AstraZeneca PLC Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
AstraZeneca carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT - Free Report) , Bioventus (BVS - Free Report) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have improved from $4.39 to $2.60. Estimates for 2025 have improved from a loss of 45 cents to earnings of 21 cents per share during the same period. Year to date, shares of Arcturus Therapeutics have lost 30.3%.
Earnings of Arcturus Therapeutics beat estimates in each of the last four quarters. Arcturus delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 56.73%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Bioventus’ 2024 earnings per share have risen from 27 cents to 40 cents. Estimates for 2025 have increased from 43 cents to 45 cents during the same period. Year to date, shares of Bioventus have surged 88.2%.
BVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion. Bioventus delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 102.86%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have improved from $1.24 to 48 cents. Estimates for 2025 have improved from $1.71 to $1.51 during the same period. Year to date, shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics have rallied 35.9%.
Earnings of Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimates in each of the last four quarters. Fulcrum delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 393.18%.