We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) ending at $52.56, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.85%.
The company's stock has climbed by 3.35% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking an 8.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 7.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copart, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.84. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.84 of its industry.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.