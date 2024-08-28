See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 27th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) provides freight transportation services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Adecco (AHEXY - Free Report) offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Babcock (BW - Free Report) offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.
