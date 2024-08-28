Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Aug 27, 2024

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% on energy, becoming the biggest winning sector of the session.
  • Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) plummeted 28.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $13.35 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.72 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD - Free Report) shares slid 3.2% on the day’s semiconductor slump.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) fell 3.2% after Canada joined the United States and European Union in announcing that it would impose a 100% tariff on Chinese EV imports.

