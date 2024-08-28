We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Graco Boosts Portfolio With the Acquisition of PCT Systems
Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) has recently completed the acquisition of the megasonic and ultrasonic wet cleaning systems business of PCT Systems (“PCT”). The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.
Based in San Jose, CA, PCT specializes in designing and manufacturing a range of products, including heated process tanks, megasonic generators, transducer assemblies and custom tanks. These are crafted from stainless steel, plastics and quartz. It serves industries like semiconductors, optics, glass and additives.
Acquisition Rationale
The latest buyout is in sync with Graco’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and expand market share. The inclusion of PCT’s business will enhance GGG’s portfolio of high-purity chemical delivery equipment that is used for making semiconductors, solar panels, LED displays and other electronics. This acquisition aligns with the company’s White Knight business and will enable it to expand its presence in the semiconductor market.
Graco’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Weakness in the broader industrial sector has been negatively impacting its results. An increase in general and administrative expenses might continue affecting Graco’s profitability. Given its international presence, forex woes are an added concern.
In the past year, the stock gained 5.8% compared with the industry’s 22.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Graco expects improving order rates and product innovations to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Its investments in manufacturing and distribution facilities are expected to foster growth.
