BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.32, demonstrating a -1.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 2.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 75% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $608 million, demonstrating changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
