We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
International Dividend ETF (DWX) Hit a 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 20.6% from its 52-week low price of $31.80/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
DWX in Focus
The underlying S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index measures the performance of 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and ADRs listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P Global BMI ex U.S. The product charges 45 bps in annual fees and yields 3.79% annually.
Japan takes the top position in the fund, with about 23.20% exposure. Canada (14.47%) and United Kingdom (10.75%) take the next two positions (see: all World ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Dividend-paying stocks provide a steady income stream and help mitigate potential losses during weaker market periods. These stocks offer the best of both worlds — safety in the form of payouts and stability in the form of mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. The ETF DWX offers hefty yields, which made it a lucrative bet to investors.
More Gains Ahead?
The ETF DWX might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 15.33 (per barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.