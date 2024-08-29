Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 28, 2024

  • Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) slid 6.2% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98.    
  • Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI - Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Hindenburg Research announcing that it had a short position in the company.
  • Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) fell 2.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 80 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) fell a further 1.9% after Canada announced in the previous session that it would impose a 100% tariff on Chinese EV imports.

Published in

auto-tires-trucks finance