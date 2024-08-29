Back to top

Kohl's (KSS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion, representing a surprise of -1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail)

    : -5.1% compared to the -2.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Number of stores - Total

    : 1,100 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,177.

  • Net Sales

    : $3.53 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

  • Other revenue

    : $207 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
Shares of Kohl's have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

