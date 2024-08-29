Back to top

Chewy (CHWY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.86 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chewy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Customers

    : 20,002 compared to the 19,984 average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Net sales per active customer

    : $565 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $565.80.

  • Net Sales- Consumables

    : $2.02 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Other

    : $541.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $528.86 million.

  • Net Sales- Hardgoods

    : $300.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.33 million.
Shares of Chewy have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

