Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Patterson Cos. (
PDCO Quick Quote PDCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion, representing a surprise of -3.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Dental supply: $550.36 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $569.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Net sales- Animal Health: $982.41 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Net Sales- Corporate: $8.97 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -680.7%. Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total: $1.28 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total: $104.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $101.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable: $344.12 million versus $361.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software: $133.86 million compared to the $133.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other: $72.38 million compared to the $77.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other: $22.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment: $25.43 million compared to the $26.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable: $934.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $987.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total: $159.29 million versus $160.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson Cos. here>>>
Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
