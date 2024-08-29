Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change

    : 2.6% versus 0.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Champs Sports

    : 392 versus 393 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker

    : 378 compared to the 389 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)

    : 2,464 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,484.

  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada

    : 84 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe

    : 629 versus 627 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.

    697 versus 702 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Footaction

    : 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Gross square footage - Footaction

    : 6 Ksq ft compared to the 5.96 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker

    : 1,281 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,295 Ksq ft.

  • Gross square footage - Champs Sports

    : 2,356 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,373 Ksq ft.

  • Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S.

    4,004 Ksq ft versus 4,070.52 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Foot Locker have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

