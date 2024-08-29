We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended July 2024, Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.9 billion, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.6% versus 0.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
Number of stores - Champs Sports: 392 versus 393 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker: 378 compared to the 389 average estimate based on four analysts.
Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP): 2,464 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,484.
Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada: 84 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts.
Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe: 629 versus 627 estimated by three analysts on average.
Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.697 versus 702 estimated by three analysts on average.
Number of stores - Footaction: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts.
Gross square footage - Footaction: 6 Ksq ft compared to the 5.96 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker: 1,281 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,295 Ksq ft.
Gross square footage - Champs Sports: 2,356 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,373 Ksq ft.
Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S.4,004 Ksq ft versus 4,070.52 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Foot Locker have returned +13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.