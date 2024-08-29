Pfizer ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) is launching a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) website called PfizerForAll, which will allow patients to order its marketed products for COVID-19, influenza and migraine directly. How the New PFE Platform Works
Pfizer Follows Lilly's Example, Unveils DTC Service for Selling Drugs
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) is launching a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) website called PfizerForAll, which will allow patients to order its marketed products for COVID-19, influenza and migraine directly.
How the New PFE Platform Works
The digital pharmacy will offer a convenient home delivery option for Pfizer medicines through third-party pharmacies. The new website also provides access to scheduling same-day appointments with independent healthcare professionals, either in-person or online.
PFE is also offering adult users to check whether they’re eligible for certain vaccines and, if so, make an appointment at a nearby pharmacy to get selected shots. The DTC platform will put all of the company’s savings and support programs in one place, potentially helping patients find options for which they’re eligible.
The digital platform is not just limited to Pfizer’s products — users can use the site to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna’s vaccine just as easily as Pfizer’s.
The DTC platform will operate within the US healthcare system, allowing patients to use their existing insurance and pharmacy benefits. The services offered through PfizerForAll are being provided in partnership with healthcare organizations, which include UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy and Instacart.
PFE Stock Performance
Year to date, Pfizer’s shares have inched up 0.1% compared with the industry’s 27% rise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Drugmakers with DTC Platforms
Pfizer is not the only one with its own DTC platform. At the start of this year, Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) launched the digital pharmacy LillyDirect to help patients order medicines for obesity, migraine and diabetes directly. Unlike PfizerForAll, LillyDirect is currently limited to providing access only to LLY’s marketed drugs.
On Tuesday, Lilly announced that it is launching single-dose vials of obesity drug Zepbound, which are priced at least 50% lower than the list price of all similar medications for obesity. This move is aimed at easing the manufacture of Zepbound, which is currently facing supply shortages in response to higher demand.
Our Take
These online platforms by Lilly and Pfizer should boost their respective top line. The use of online platforms would help drugmakers communicate with their consumers directly and understand their needs better. Direct access to patients could also help circumvent players like pharmacy benefit managers that drugmakers say reduce their revenue and hurt patient access.
Zacks Rank
Pfizer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
