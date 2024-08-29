We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Windstream Wholesale Expands in American Tower's CoreSite Facility
Windstream Wholesale (“WW”) recently announced an expansion in the Boston area at American Tower’s (AMT - Free Report) CoreSite data center (BO1) located at 70 Inner Belt Rd., Somerville, MA. CoreSite is an AMT company that offers hybrid IT solutions. The expansion is set to take place early in the fourth quarter of 2024.
This facility, encompassing 253,000 square feet, significantly bolsters Windstream Wholesale’s capacity to provide robust, low-latency connectivity solutions to a growing customer base in the region.
The CoreSite BO1 data center serves as a critical hub for customers in need of high-performance connectivity. Additionally, this location grants access to the Lynn Cable Landing Station, which is linked to the Amitié/AEC-3 Subsea Cable, a crucial connection to global markets facilitated by a consortium of major hyperscalers and international carriers.
The CoreSite BO1 facility, strategically situated close to Boston’s central business district, is well-positioned to cater to the region's prominent financial, technological and educational sectors. Windstream Wholesale’s presence within this data center not only expands its market presence but also allows customers to utilize WW’s acclaimed wave services, offering more economical and scalable solutions.
Per Maile Kaiser, chief revenue officer of CoreSite, “Our expansion with Windstream Wholesale exemplifies how CoreSite’s approach is essential to deliver low-latency, scalable network solutions to customers. Windstream Wholesale’s new presence in BO1 will allow our customers to have access to a robust digital ecosystem designed for enterprises, cloud and IT providers.”
AMT’s Data Center Portfolio
The company’s data center business is well-poised to benefit from the growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data and the elevated demand for third-party IT infrastructure. Growth in the artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be robust in the upcoming years, providing long-term growth opportunities for the company.
Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 13.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2024 FFO per share has moved marginally northward over the past month to $2.66.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising’s current-year FFO per share has been marginally raised over the past month to $8.09.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.