Compared to Estimates, The Cooper Companies (COO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +5.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Geography- Americas

    : $279.80 million compared to the $272.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

  • Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific

    : $139.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

  • Revenue by Geography- EMEA

    : $256.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $250.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

  • Revenue by Category- CVI

    : $675.60 million versus $673.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

  • Revenue by Category- CSI

    : $327.20 million versus $324.54 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical

    : $197.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $195.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility

    : $129.30 million versus $129.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other

    : $349.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $353.09 million.

  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal

    : $326.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $321.77 million.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

