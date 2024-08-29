Back to top

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reported $659.19 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.9%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599.5 million, representing a surprise of +9.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +68.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)

    : $7,241 billion versus $6,871.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Active Consumers

    : 19 versus 19 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Merchant network

    : $181.01 million compared to the $166.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.

  • Revenue- Card network

    : $42.98 million compared to the $37.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Interest income

    : $337.62 million versus $325.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.2% change.

  • Revenue- Servicing income

    : $27.60 million versus $25.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.

  • Revenue- Gain on sales of loans

    : $69.98 million versus $42.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +116.5% change.
Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

