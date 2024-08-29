Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported revenue of $30.04 billion, up 122.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming

    : $2.88 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

  • Revenue- Professional Visualization

    : $454 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $446.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

  • Revenue- Data Center

    : $26.27 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $24.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +154.5%.

  • Revenue- OEM and Other

    : $88 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%.

  • Revenue- Automotive

    : $346 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $346.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%.

  • Revenue- Datacenter- Computer

    : $22.60 billion versus $21.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Datacenter- Networking

    : $3.67 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Nvidia have returned +23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

